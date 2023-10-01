Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Game for the 2nd Week in a Row

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

She’s in her NFL era! Taylor Swift was spotted supporting Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game for the second week in a row. This time, the “Lover” singer, 33, showed up for the tight end, 33, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 1, while he played against the New York Jets.

Taylor, who rocked a black top and bedazzled jeans, attended the game with her celebrity BFFs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as pictured in this post from a popular Taylor Swift fan account. She was also videoed hugging her friend and fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor’s appearance at MetLife marks the second time in a row that she’s shown up to a Chiefs game. Last week, on Sunday, September 24, the “Enchanted” artist broke the internet after fans realized that she was sitting alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the Travis Kelce Suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Within minutes, photos and videos of Taylor went completely viral. Since then, Swifites and football fans alike can’t get enough of the blossoming romance between the pop star and the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Taylor and Travis saga began back in July after the “New Heights” podcast host shared a story about trying to give the songwriter his phone number. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis recalled to his brother, Jason Kelce, after attending night 2 of the Eras Tour in Kansas City.

“So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” Travis continued. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least, she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Since then, it’s clear that something is happening between the beloved pair. In fact, following the Chiefs game last week against the Chicago Bears, Taylor and Travis drove off in the athlete’s convertible (a.k.a. their getaway car) and attended an afterparty with the rest of the team.

While celebrating at Prime Social in Kansas City, Taylor sweetly wrapped her arms around Travis’ neck, as per a photo obtained by TMZ.

Moreover, during a September 27 episode of “New Heights,” Travis gushed over Taylor. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he joked with Jason. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”

Prior to Travis, Taylor’s most notable relationship was with her now-ex-boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The pair called it quits in April 2023. As for Travis, his last relationship was with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022.