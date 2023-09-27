Travis Kelce Gushes Taylor Swift ‘Looked Amazing’ at the Chiefs Games Amid Romance Rumors

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Someone’s enchanted! Travis Kelce is finally speaking about Taylor Swift showing up to the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 to cheer him on. In the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis couldn’t help but praise the “Lover” singer.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis, 33, said during the podcast, which is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…”

He continued, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end…”

The Chiefs tight end also gave Taylor, 33, a “shoutout” for “coming through and seeing me rock the stage.” This echoed his earlier invitation to the Grammy winner after he didn’t get to meet her following her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023.

Travis and Taylor’s rumored romance — they haven’t officially confirmed anything yet — has dominated the internet ever since the Chiefs game. Travis is well aware that he “brought all this attention to me.”

However, the 33-year-old noted that “you miss 100% [of the] shots you don’t take.” Travis pointed out that Taylor isn’t “in the media as much” as he is, and he will be only discussing sports “moving forward” to “respect” both of their lives. He added, “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

After the Chiefs game, Taylor and Travis were seen driving away from Arrowhead Stadium. Travis bought out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for the night and had a blast partying with Taylor. “Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails, and dancing alongside Travis,” an eyewitness told ET. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”