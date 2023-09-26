Travis Kelce’s Ex Warns Taylor Swift to ‘Be Smart’ Amid Rumored Romance

Image Credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, TV personality Maya Benberry, had some choice words for Taylor Swift as rumors of a romance build. “Once a cheater always a cheater,” she told Daily Mail for comments published on September 26, echoing sentiments from a past deleted tweet. Maya, 31, continued, “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

The stunning life coach admitted that she can only base her opinion and advice on what she called, “the man that I knew him to be when we dated.” “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” she concluded in the blistering comments.

Travis and Maya met while filming 2016 E! reality series Catching Kelce. She “caught” Kelce, winning the show and a relationship with him. But after dating for several months, Maya accused the pro athlete of cheating on her via Twitter. “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she allegedly wrote. Travis went on to date reporter Kayla Nicole.

Rumors of a romance with pop phenomenon Taylor Swift began in July, when Travis admitted to flirting with her during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he admitted. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.” He added, “She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal.”

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce seemingly confirmed the alleged romance during an interview with the WIP Morning Show on September 20. “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis‘ love life,” he said when asked about them. “I try to keep his business, his business [and] stay out of that world.”

He continued, “But having said that. I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true.” Taylor was subsequently seen cheering on Travis on at Chiefs game on September 24.