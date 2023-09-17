Travis Kelce Responds to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: ‘It Is What It Is’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce *finally* responded to rumors that he’s dating Taylor Swift, and the NFL star played very coy.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything,” the Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, told Andrew Siciliano during an NFL+ interview on September 15.

The sports reporter then asked Travis to confirm that he actually brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Taylor, 33, when he attended the pop icon’s “Eras Tour.”

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” the Super Bowl winner responded. “You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” After being pushed on the subject, Travis jokingly ended the interview.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was also asked about the romance speculation. Although he said he had “seen the rumors” about his sibling, he couldn’t “comment” on them.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” Jason, 35, said during post-game interview on September 14. “Everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. So, I don’t really know what’s going on there.”

Rumors about Travis and Taylor have been swirling after the tight end said he was “disappointed” that he didn’t get to meet the “Blank Space” singer before or after her concert. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he joked during an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast in July.

As for Taylor, she’s been busy on tour since her split from Joe Alwyn. News broke in April that the two had called it quits after six years together. The “Style” singer was briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May, but their fling quickly fizzled out.