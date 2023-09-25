Travis Kelce Comes From a Supportive and Talented Family: Get to Know Them

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl winner. He’s played with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013.

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce is also an NFL player, serving as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. His parents Donna and Ed are very supportive of both sons.

He’s been rumored to be dating Taylor Swift since mid-September 2023. She was seen cheering him on at his game on Sunday, September 24.

Travis Kelce, 33, has been one of the biggest stars in the NFL for the past decade. After getting drafted in 2013, he’s played in eight Pro Bowl games, and he’s won two Super Bowl rings with the team, with the most recent being in 2023’s Super Bowl LVII. Aside from his skills on the field, his love life has long been of much interest to fans, especially after his reality dating show Catching Kelce. Most recently, Travis has made headlines amid rumors that he’s dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, 33. The “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter was seen cheering him on and leaving the stadium with him at his game on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

While many people are looking into his rumored relationship with Taylor, Travis comes from an equally talented and supportive family. His older brother, Jason Kelce, 35, is also an NFL player. He’s the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers have spoken about their relationship and their closeness with their parents Donna and Ed Kelce. Find out more about Travis’ family here!

Jason Kelce

Travis is the younger brother of fellow NFL star Jason Kelce. Jason joined the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and like his brother, he’s only played for one team his whole career. As the center for the Birds, Jason has had similar success to his younger brother, playing in six Pro Bowls, and he won a Super Bowl championship in 2018. The two brothers faced off in Super Bowl LVII, where Travis and the Chiefs ultimately won.

While the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, it’s clear the brothers were good sports about the game. They were seen hugging on the field after the game. Their mom, Donna, was later seen hugging both boys after the game. After the game, Travis congratulated his brother on a game well played. “You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches, obviously it came down to the end. We got all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There’s nothing that I could really say to him other than that I love him and he played a hell of a season,” he said in a press conference.

While the Kelce brothers have faced off on the field, they’ve both gotten to work together on a variety of projects. They launched the New Heights podcast in 2022. The series features both brothers chatting about their careers in the NFL as well as their personal lives. When Travis hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, Jason was there to support him and even appeared in a sketch.

Jason has been married to his wife Kylie McDevitt since 2018. The couple have three daughters, welcoming their third just about two weeks after facing off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Amid Travis’ rumored relationship with Taylor, Jason has been a key figure. Back when the Chiefs player admitted to trying to hand the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it during The Eras Tour, Jason teased him on their podcast. During the early rumors, the Eagles player was also subjected to questions about his brother’s love life. In one interview, he said that he thought the rumors were “all 100 percent true.” Jason has had some fun with the rumors, tweeting a video of a Swiftie calling out Taylor for dating a Chiefs player, despite saying she was an Eagles fan. “Preach!” he wrote. “Go Birds!”

Donna Kelce

Travis is the younger son of a proud mama, Donna Kelce! Donna is a retired senior vice president for Truist, which she stepped down from in 2021. Since retiring, she’s been a full-time NFL mom with two sons to root for! Of course, there was a bit of drama ahead of Super Bowl LVII, where both of her sons faced off against each other for the championship. She was the first mother to have two sons competing against each other in the big game. Ahead of the game, Donna was a guest on her sons’ podcast to reveal that she’d first greet Travis on the field no matter the outcome, since Jason’s wife and children would be there for him. At the game, she did wear a jersey with both of her son’s uniforms split down the middle. While Travis won, it’s clear she’s proud of both of her sons.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Donna did admit that she’d keep the peace at Thanksgiving after the game in a Today interview. “Obviously, there’s gonna be somebody that’s gonna go home heartbroken, they’re not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

Amid romance rumors with Taylor, the singer was seen hanging out with Donna at the Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. The “Shake It Off” singer was seen wearing Chiefs colors, while standing in a box suite with Travis’ mother, who rocked one of her son’s jerseys.

Ed Kelce

Donna was married to Jason and Travis’ dad Ed for almost 25 years. He had a long career in the steel industry, having a family with a strong military background, per People. The couple split up, but they opened up about why they stayed together for so long because of their kids in the documentary Kelce. “If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support,” Ed said, via People. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ed moved closer to Jason to spend time with his granddaughters.

Like his ex-wife, Ed was prepared for an emotional game during Super Bowl LVII. He told his sons that he planned to see whoever lost on the field first on their podcast. “But by 10 o’clock Sunday night, somebody’s brokenhearted and somebody’s celebrating. We’ll deal with that the best we can when it happens,” he told The Los Angeles Times ahead of the game.