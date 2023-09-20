Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Says Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are ‘100 Percent True’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travis Kelce’s older brother, Jason, revealed that he thought that the rumors about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dating Taylor Swift were true in an interview with the WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Sep. 20. While Jason, 35, admitted that he’s not always aware of what’s going on in his brother’s love life, he did say that he thought Travis, 33, and Taylor, 33, were “doing great.”

Jason had gone viral after he was asked about his brother dating the popstar in a post-game interview on Sep. 14. He had said he couldn’t “comment” on the rumors, but he did admit, “I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

In the new interview, the Eagles player revealed that he does try to avoid speaking publicly about his brother’s relationships. “Tony kind of blindsided me with that question on Thursday night. It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis‘ love life,” he said. “I try to keep his business, his business [and] stay out of that world.”

Despite admitting that he tried to stay out of his younger brother’s business, Jason did reveal that he believed the rumors to be true. “But having said that. I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true,” he told the radio hosts.

Rumors about Taylor and Travis first surfaced following a report from The Messenger on Sep. 12. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the outlet. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” The NFL player had previously opened up about trying to give the “All Too Well” singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it at The Eras Tour on his and Jason’s New Heights podcast.

Travis did respond to the rumors in a Sep. 17 interview, but he didn’t confirm or deny if he and Taylor are seeing each other. “I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” he said. “You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” Neither he nor the “Anti-Hero” singer have confirmed the rumors.

Since the rumors about the two of them surfaced, people around the NFL have been having fun, with announcers sneaking references to her songs in their play-by-play commentary. Travis even complimented one commentator for how many he was able to make in a recap, telling him “Well played” in an Instagram comment.