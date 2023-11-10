Travis Kelce Arrives in Argentina to Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert in Buenos Aires

Image Credit: Jason Squires/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock

After Taylor Swift attended four of Travis Kelce‘s football games over the past six weeks, Travis seemed set to return the favor. In a photo you can see below, the NFL star was spotted arriving in Argentina on Friday, November 10 ahead of her second concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, was seemingly set to attend his girlfriend’s second show on the international leg of her Eras Tour that evening.

Travis previously hinted that he’d be traveling to South America where Taylor has shows from November 9 through November 26. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” he said on the November 8 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “Somewhere south … Closer to the equator,” he added.

That same day, Page Six confirmed via sources that Travis would be attending Taylor’s concert in Argentina, but will fly home on Sunday, November 12 for football practice. Travis’ next game is against his brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20. Taylor was seen arriving in Argentina via a private plane on November 8.

Taylor Swift arriving in Argentina for the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/2txXx9wsSr — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2023

Taylor and Travis’ romance has become one of the biggest hot topics on pop culture. The relationship started after Travis went to the Eras Tour over the summer and talked about how he wanted to give the “Love Story” singer his number. Since then, the two stars have stepped out in public together on several PDA-filled dates, and Taylor has gone to four Kansas City Chiefs games, where she’s cheered Travis on while sitting next to his mom, Donna Kelce.

Despite their relationship being so public, Taylor and Travis have yet to really open up about the bond they’ve created, though Travis does occasionally allude to the romance on his podcast. During a September episode of New Heights, Travis explained how he wants to protect the pair’s privacy.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” the football tight end said. “[Taylor’s] not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”