Travis Kelce Buys New Mansion in Kansas City for ‘Privacy’ Amid Taylor Swift Relationship: Report

Travis Kelce made a big real estate move to have more “privacy” amidst his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The football player, 34, bought a new mansion in Kansas City, Missouri on October 17 for less than $6 million, TMZ reported two days after the sale closed. Travis’ new home reportedly has 16,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located inside a gated community. There is a pool with a waterfall, tennis and pickleball courts, and a mini golf course on the property, TMZ reported.

Sources told TMZ that Travis purchased a new home because he wanted more “privacy” in his life at the moment. His old house was reportedly “too accessible and was starting to become a tourist attraction.” The sources claimed that fans and paparazzi were coming by Travis’ former residence all the time because of his relationship with Taylor, 33, that’s been in the headlines constantly. The “Anti-Hero” singer “certainly factored” into Travis’ decision to buy a new house, the insiders confirmed.

Taylor went to Travis’ old house on at least two occasions since they started their relationship several weeks ago. She was pictured at the $1 million mansion with the athlete’s family and friends as they went to the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, which marked the first time Taylor went to one of her beau’s football games. Almost three weeks later, Taylor reportedly stayed the night at Travis’ house after attending her third Chiefs game.

Travis and Taylor have also taken their romance to New York City recently. The lovebirds went on back-to-back date nights in the Big Apple on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, after they both made cameos on Saturday Night Live. The relationship between the two stars began after Travis tried giving Taylor his number when he went to the Eras Tour over the summer. Somehow, Taylor got ahold of the Kansas City Chiefs player and they started hanging out.

The Messenger was the the first to report on Taylor and Travis’ unexpected relationship on September 12. That same day, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two star weren’t dating yet but were getting to know each other by spending time together. The outlet said at the time that Travis “has been into Taylor for a while” and “definitely has a crush” on the Grammy Award winning singer.