Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Cameo Appearance During Taylor Swift NFL Sketch in ‘SNL’ Premiere

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live season 49 kicked off a hilarious sketch about the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift over the last few weeks. As the SNL actors spoofed the FOX commentators with their Swiftie puns and sang “Bad Blood,” Kenan Thompson said they would be speaking with “someone who actually wants to talk football” in the next segment.

That person was Travis Kelce! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, made a surprise cameo appearance at the end of the NFL sketch about Taylor, 33. “Yes, please!” Travis responded as the crowned erupted in applause. Travis hosted SNL back in March 2023.

Taylor did not appear in the sketch. Pete Davidson kicked off season 49 as the host, with Ice Spice as his musical guest. Ice Spice, 23, notably collaborated with Taylor on the “Karma” remix, and Taylor teamed up with Pete, 29, the last time she appeared on SNL for Please Don’t Destroy’s “Three Sad Virgins” video.

Travis popped up in New York after his team’s recent win against the Denver Broncos. The podcast host’s new love showed up to support Travis in Kansas City. This marked the third game Taylor attended so she could cheer Travis on in person.

Taylor and Travis have become the “it” couple of the moment. Following the Chiefs game on October 12, the “Blank Space” seemingly spent the night at Travis’ mansion. Taylor is currently on a break from her Eras world tour.

Despite their busy schedules, Taylor and Travis have continued to make time for each other amid their blossoming romance. Their friends think that they are a “good match,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider continued, “It’s still so new, but they really like each other. They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

Travis’ next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City on October 22. Taylor will be kicking off the international leg of her tour on November 8 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.