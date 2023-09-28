Celebrities React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance: From Patrick Mahomes to Jana Kramer

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Unless you’re living under a rock, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s newfound relationship has taken over the internet — so much so that multiple celebrities have weighed in about it. From actors to athletes, several stars showed their support for the couple after the “Bad Blood” artist was spotted next to his family at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24.

The first celeb to strike up the conversation was none other than Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce. As rumors started to swirl about Travis and Taylor’s budding romance, Jason couldn’t help himself and commented on it during an appearance on Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show.

“I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life,” the Philadelphia Eagles center said. “I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world. Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true.”

Keep reading to see who else showed their team spirit for Taylor and Travis’ newfound romance!

Hilarie Burton Morgan

The former One Tree Hill star took to X — previously known as Twitter — to note that she is “deeply invested in” their romance by praising Travis for inviting Taylor to his game.

“Pro tip … you deserve someone who invites you to work with them,” Hilarie tweeted. “It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome [and] they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you. 2. They work hard & they’re GOOD, & they want you to see that. Flew to see [my husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan] on a set 14 yrs ago. #kelceswift [sic].”

Jana Kramer

Jana commented on a series of Instagram posts that covered Taylor and Travis’ relationship. One of her comments read, “I’m so here for this.”

Patrick Mahomes

Travis’ teammate was asked during a press conference whether he had met Taylor in person, to which he responded, “Yeah, I met her. She’s really cool, good people. But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Jason Sudeikis

Though the Ted Lasso star hasn’t publicly commented on the pair, Jason “liked” the NFL’s tweet that read, “Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom, @taylorswift13!”

Jason Kelce

In an interview on SportsRadio 94 WIP, Jason noted that it “definitely seems like [Travis] is going above and beyond to be a gentleman” to Taylor.

“I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it,” Jason joked. “It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you.”