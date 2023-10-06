Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Addresses Her Son’s Romance With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Donna Kelce finally broke her silence on her son Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift, after the proud football mom hung out with the singer at back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games. During an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast on October 6, Donna, 70, said, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Donna explained that she’s surprised that the hype over Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, has not died down yet. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue,” Donna said. “Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

Donna, who has two sons in the NFL, mentioned that it’s “pretty cool” how young girls are getting into football because of Taylor’s appearances at the Chiefs games on September 24 and October 1. She also said that the NFL “is laughing all the way to the bank” thanks to Taylor.

“They’re getting the ramifications of everything,” she said. “I can tell you that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm. It’s just because we’re relatable, we’re normal, we’re genuine, we’re authentic, and we don’t put any airs on or be somebody that we’re not.”

On September 24, Donna went viral on the internet for sitting next to Taylor at the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. Before the game, the “Style” singer reportedly went to Travis’ house and joined his family and friends, including Donna, on a party bus that brought them to the game. The following week, Taylor attended the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey with some of her famous friends like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner. Donna, who sat with the group in box seats at MetLife Stadium, shared a video with Taylor at the October 1 game. “Mama Kelce and Taylor Swift,” she captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji.

Fans are absolutely obsessed with Travis and Taylor, who have become the most talked-about duo in Hollywood. Neither star has confirmed that they’re dating, though it sure seems like it. Travis, for his part, explained on the September 27 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, New Heights, that he wants to try to keep his dating life private out of “respect” for Taylor.

“She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows,” the professional athlete said on the podcast. “And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it.”