Taylor Swift Playfully Pokes Fun at Travis Kelce With Blake Lively During Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was simply living her best life at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. In a new viral Instagram video, the 33-year-old singer was seen telling Blake Lively a flirtatious comment about Travis Kelce.

“Look at him,” Taylor was spotted saying to Blake, 36, before playfully jabbing the Gossip Girl alum. The singer-songwriter was seemingly mimicking something that Travis, 33, was doing on the field, and Blake laughed in response to Taylor’s apparent impersonation of the NFL tight end.

The duo was accompanied by Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and friends Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Brittany Mahomes — Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes’ wife. For the game, Taylor chose a scarlet red lip stain and wore denim Daisy Dukes, a black long-sleeved shirt and knee-high black boots.

This was the second time that the “Lover” hitmaker supported Travis at a Chiefs game. Just one week prior, she was spotted next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24.

Taylor and Travis’ budding romance quickly became Hollywood’s biggest topic. Music and sports fans alike have expressed their enthusiasm over the unanticipated duo’s newfound relationship. While the Grammy Award winner has not publicly commented on the football player, Travis hasn’t hesitated to gush over Taylor.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up [to the game]. That was pretty ballsy,” he said during a September 27 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

The athlete also made it clear how he intends to “respect” his and Taylor’s relationship now that it has become a huge topic in the public eye.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis explained. “[Taylor’s] not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”