Travis Kelce Reveals How He’ll Protect His Relationship With Taylor Swift ‘Moving Forward’

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Travis Kelce is committed to protecting his new relationship with Taylor Swift. During a Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the NFL star explained how he wants to “respect” her privacy.

“Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” Travis told podcast co-host and brother Jason Kelce. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”

Travis was referring to a moment in July when he revealed on their podcast that he tried to give Taylor, 33, a friendship bracelet at the end of one of her Eras Tour concerts. At the time, the Ohio native put his phone number down on the bracelet for the “Lover” artist but noted that she “doesn’t meet anybody [at her shows], or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Now, the NFL tight end is hinting that he will keep his comments about her out of the public eye.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis told his brother during their recent podcast episode. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”

Nevertheless, the two-time Super Bowl winner couldn’t help but gush about seeing the global pop star in the stands at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

Swifties and Chiefs fans were ecstatic that day when they noticed the “Picture to Burn” singer in the stands next to Travis’ mother. Taylor even appeared to cheer “let’s f***ing go” at one point, according to a viral social media video. Even though his and Taylor’s relationship is in the early stages, Travis was elated that she went to the game.

“To see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there — that s**t was absolutely hysterical,” he told Jason. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end.”