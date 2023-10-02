Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Reportedly ‘Likes’ Taylor Swift Amid Rumored Romance: She’s ‘Very Sweet’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is reportedly winning over Travis Kelce‘s mom! A source told PEOPLE on October 2 that the NFL star’s mom Donna Kelce is smitten with the “Anti-Hero” songstress. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” the Kelce family insider said. Taylor and Donna enjoyed another one of Travis’ games together on October 1, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets 23-20.

The Grammy winner attended her rumored beau‘s game on Sunday alongside a few of her famous besties. Taylor was spotted in the stands with actress Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner. Donna was also spotted hugging Taylor in the stands after the two ladies attended Travis’ game together on September 24. The 33-year-old athlete’s mom took to her Instagram account on October 1 to share a video with Taylor. “Mama Kelce and Taylor Swift,” she captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji.

Soon after Donna shared the clip with Taylor at the game, many of her 211K followers took to the comments to react. “This is really sweet. For all the haters, calm down! I hope they can enjoy it among the frenzy which will die down. I hope it works out for them,” one admirer wrote. Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but gush over Travis’ mom hugging his rumored leading lady. “Omg this bond is everything,” they penned, while a third added, “That’s sweet!”

The latest report on Donna’s alleged feelings towards Taylor comes just one week after the musician attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears. Many Swifties were sent into a frenzy after they spotted Taylor in the stands. Since then, social media has been rampant with videos of the blonde beauty supporting Travis. A few days after she attended his game, Taylor and Travis’ first PDA photo was released by TMZ. In the snapshot, Taylor wrapped her arm around Travis while attending a private party.

Later, on the September 27 episode of Travis’ New Heights podcast, he spoke with his brother, Jason Kelce, about Taylor being at the game. “Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” Travis said last week. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!” He noted that he will put his best effort in maintaining a private dating life out of respect for Taylor.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he added. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].” Prior to Travis, Taylor was linked to singer Matty Healy and actor Joe Alwyn.