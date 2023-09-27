Taylor Swift Cozies up to Travis Kelce in 1st PDA Photo Amid Budding Romance

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

So cute! Taylor Swift, 33, was not shy about packing on the PDA with Travis Kelce, 33, following his football game earlier this week. While attending a private party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker adorably wrapped her arm around Travis (see PHOTO HERE). Taylor was pictured chatting with another party-goer while the NFL star kept his head down.

It appeared that Travis rocked the same blue-and-white trousers and t-shirt that he was spotted wearing alongside the blonde beauty on Sunday. Meanwhile, Taylor rocked her signature red lip and gold earrings while at the event. She had her golden tresses tied back while she leaned against her rumored new beau. As many know, the Grammy winner showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end by attending the game at the beginning of the week.

Soon after the PDA photos landed on social media, many Swifties and football fans reacted in the comments. “IM FREAKING OUT NO MF WAY…,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “the best couple that has ever coupled.” A few other fans were in disbelief that Taylor and Travis were spotted in an adorable PDA moment. “Wow this is actually happening,” a third penned, while a fourth chimed in with, “Is she sitting on his lap? I’m swooning.”

A few days after their outing, Travis broke his silence on their budding romance during the September 27 episode of his podcast, New Heights. “Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” Travis explained. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!” The 33-year-old pro athlete also admitted that going forward, he will keep their dating life out of the media as best as he can.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].” He also went as far as to call Taylor “ballsy” for showing up to his game on Sunday.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he added, jokingly. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.” Prior to Travis, the global pop sensation was linked to singer Matty Healy and actor Joe Alwyn.

