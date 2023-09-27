Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Reportedly Stepped Out Together Only Twice So Far

Image Credit: Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are inspiring intense speculation about their budding relationship. But a source now says the romance is in early stages, as the duo has reportedly only hung out a couple of times. “Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly for a Wednesday, September 27 report. “They’ve only hung out twice.”

Travis has been open about his attempt to score a date with Taylor by gifting her with a friendship bracelet containing his number at her Eras Tour over the summer. Something seems to have worked, because on September 24, the singer was seen sitting next to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce as she cheered the tight end on at a Chiefs game. Later, the fledgling couple reportedly hung out at an afterparty.

Another pal reportedly told the same outlet on Monday that it’s not “serious,” but noted that “Taylor is having fun right now.” But Travis’ brother Jason Kelce was less careful about his assessment of the relationship. “I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” he said during a post game interview on September 14.

More tellingly, during an interview with the WIP Morning Show on September 20, he said he felt the rampant rumors were “true.” “Tony kind of blindsided me with that question on Thursday night. It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis‘ love life,” he ventured. “I try to keep his business, his business [and] stay out of that world.”

Still, he admitted, he believes the speculation is accurate. “But having said that. I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true,” he said.