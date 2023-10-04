Travis Kelce Blushes When His Brother, Jason, Brings Up His ‘Feelings’ for Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Jason Squires/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce couldn’t help but blush after his brother, Jason, made a reference to his “feelings” for Taylor Swift on their podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, October 4. While speaking about how so much of the coverage in the NFL has shifted to the “Anti-Hero” singer, Jason asked his younger brother to put his feelings aside, but the Kansas City Chiefs star giggled.

Jason broached the question of whether the spotlight on Taylor has distracted from the football on the field. “Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor. What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?” he said. As Jason mentioned Taylor though, Travis blushed a little bit and giggled.

Jason: Take away your feelings for Taylor (with regards to NFL over doing it) Travis: *laughs and blushes in school boy crush* pic.twitter.com/0tQz3NEWc0 — kat’s version, #1 ivy stan. (@katcsversion) October 4, 2023

Besides his blushing, Travis said that he did think that all the celebrity focus was fun, but he did agree when Jason said that the NFL was “overdoing” all the shots. “I think it’s fun when they show who all was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere. It brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” he said. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially [with] my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Ultimately, Jason explained that he thought the NFL needed a little bit of a different strategy in terms of their star focus, noting how the NBA covers celebs at games. “I just think the NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games,” he said. “The NFL is like: ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Keep showing ’em! Show ’em! Show ’em!’ Dude, listen. You show them once, let them know they’re there. Maybe after a touchdown, you get a little clip of it, but you can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game. ”

Before chatting it up with his brother, Travis admitted that he was very surprised at the huge amount of coverage his and Taylor’s reported romance has gotten on the Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo podcast. “I had no idea [our relationship would cause such a buzz], but you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” he said. “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”

Taylor supported Travis and the Chiefs as they faced off against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. It was the second game that she attended after rumors about her dating the tight end had surfaced. She enjoyed the game with some celebrity friends and Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce.