Travis Kelce ‘Completely Smitten’ With Taylor Swift: They ‘Talk Every Day’

It’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re just living in it. As romance rumors continue to swirl around the football star, 33, and Grammy winner, 33, their feelings for each other are only getting stronger. “Travis is completely smitten,” a source told Us Weekly.

Travis is in the thick of the NFL season, but he and Taylor “talk every day,” according to another insider. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot,” the source added.

Taylor has cheered on Travis at his last two Kansas City Chiefs games. She traveled to Kansas City and spent time with his mom, Donna Kelce, and then traveled to New York City to watch Travis face the New York Jets.

Taylor has been having a blast watching the games, and her newly public presence (outside of the Eras Tour, of course) is a far cry from the extremely private persona she had while dating Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” a source told the outlet. “If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”

Taylor and Travis haven’t confirmed their relationship — yet — but they’ve certainly danced around it. The tight end told Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson that he owes them “big time” because they publicly urged Taylor to give him a chance.

In a new interview, Travis was asked about the massive frenzy the Traylor romance has caused. “I had no idea [how it would turn out], man,” Travis said on the Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel podcast. “I had no idea. You can’t tell me that anybody else did either, but I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out. I’ll say that.”