Travis Kelce Gushes He Owes Erin Andrews ‘Big Time’ for Urging Taylor Swift to Give Him a Chance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s big play worked. After Taylor Swift attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game of the year to support rumored love Travis Kelce, Charissa, 41, reposted her and Erin’s Calm Down podcast clip where they pleaded with Taylor, 33, to give Travis, 33, a chance.

Travis commented on the post, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” Through their Calm Down with Erin and Charissa Instagram account, Erin and Charissa responded, “We do what we have to do. This is what we’re here for!”

In the August 3 edition of their podcast, Erin, 45, and Charissa begged Taylor to go out on a date with the Chiefs tight end, who was upset he didn’t get to meet Taylor when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium. “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Erin said. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”

Charissa added, “Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

Fast forward a few weeks, and things have drastically changed for Travis and Taylor. The “Lavender Haze” singer notably attended Travis’ game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 and sat with his mom, Donna Kelce.

A week later, Taylor attended the Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium as Travis faced off against the New York Jets. Taylor’s appearance helped make the game the most-viewed Sunday football event since the 2023 Super Bowl. She brought along her entourage for the big game, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and more.

After the game ended, Taylor was seen adorably telling Blake to “look at him [Travis]” as they watched him on the field from their suite. As Traylor continues to heat up, everyone is wondering if the Grammy winner will be in Minneapolis on October 8 as the Chiefs take on the Minnesota Vikings.