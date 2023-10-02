Sophie Turner Joins Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad at Travis Kelce’s Game Amid Messy Joe Jonas Divorce

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sometimes, all you need is a girls’ night! Sophie Turner looked like she had a lot of fun as she joined her friend Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. The actress, 27, looked like she had a nice night out with some of her gal pals, as she’s been going through an intense divorce from her husband Joe Jonas, 34.

Sophie was seen enjoying the game in the box with Taylor, 33, as the singer cheered on her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, 33. The Game of Thrones star sported a gray tank top and khaki slacks to the exciting game. After the game ended, she was seen in a video walking out arm-in-arm with the “Anti-Hero” singer, who rocked a leather jacket, denim short-shorts, and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Sophie wasn’t the only star in Taylor’s girl squad at the game. Sabrina Carpenter, who opened some dates of The Eras Tour, and her friend Blake Lively were also seen at the game, along with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce. Besides the girls, Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and actor Hugh Jackman were also in the box with Tay. The day before the game, Sophie, Taylor, and Blake (plus Brittany Mahomes) all had a night out at an Italian restaurant in New York, which is reportedly one of Joe’s “favorites.”

Joe and Sophie announced that they were splitting after four years of marriage in a joint statement early in September. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since announcing their divorce, the former couple have had quite a bit of drama, including a custody lawsuit for their two kids. The Game of Thrones actress had sued her estranged husband for their daughters to return to England.