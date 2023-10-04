Travis Kelce Says He’s Not ‘Mad’ at How Taylor Swift Romance Frenzy Has ‘Played Out’

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is acknowledging that his relationship with Taylor Swift has become a media firestorm. The NFL tight end, 33, discussed the situation during an October 3, episode of the “Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo” podcast.

“I had no idea [our relationship would cause such a buzz], but you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” Travis said, before adding, “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”

Podcast hosts Chase Daniels and Trey Wingo insisted that they “didn’t care” what Travis’ romance status was, but they agreed with the football player’s thoughts on the public ordeal. “Well, if you are [upset], you’re an idiot,” they joked.

The athlete and the “Bad Blood” artist, 33, unintentionally shook up the sports and entertainment communities. Fans have been voicing their opinions about the pair after Taylor was seen attending Travis’ game on September 24. Just one week later, she was seen in the stands at another one of his games alongside a group of friends, which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

Though the Grammy Award winner has not spoken about her relationship status with Travis, he has opened up about it on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. However, the Kansas City Chiefs player made it clear that he would refrain from commenting too much about Taylor.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained during the September 27 podcast episode. “She’s not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”

Earlier in the episode, Travis recalled how his and Taylor’s newfound love story began over the summer when he tried to pass her his phone number at one of her concerts.

“Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” he said. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”