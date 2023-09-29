Travis Kelce Claps Back at Mark Cuban Telling Taylor Swift to Dump Him: ‘Sign Me to a 10 Day’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travis Kelce had the perfect response to Mark Cuban, after the billionaire implored Taylor Swift to break up with the tight end and date someone on the Dallas Mavericks. The Shark Tank star, 65, encouraged her to go out with some of the players on his team during an appearance on First Take on ESPN. Travis, 33, replied to the video with an offer of his own for Mark.

Before making his case to Taylor, 33, Mark did apologize to the Chiefs player. “Taylor—If you’re listening, sorry, Travis—break up with him,” he said. “I’ve got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu! I gotchu!”

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

Travis had a hilarious response to the Mavs owner, finding a middle ground. “Just sign me to a ten day!” he wrote with a sunglasses emoji. A ten-day contract is somewhat common in the NBA. As the name implies, it involves signing a player for 10 days, or about three games to either help out for a short period or prove themselves.

Despite Travis‘ offer to make his NBA debut, it seems like Mark clearly noticed how Taylor’s star power brought Swifties to the NFL. After the “Anti-Hero” singer was seen supporting her rumored beau at the Chiefs game, jersey sales for Travis shot up 400%, making him one of the top five selling jerseys in the league, per NPR.

After the game, Travis gushed about the “Shake It Off” popstar on his New Heights podcast. “Everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” he said. ” She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.” New Heights is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Besides his compliment, the Super Bowl winner did admit that he wanted to respect their privacy going forward. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic],” he said.