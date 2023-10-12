Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce’s Game for the Third Time Amidst Rumored Romance: Watch

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is in the building! The “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium — again — to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, 33, at his football game on Thursday, October 12. Taylor arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home stadium for their game against the Denver Broncos the night after her Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles that Travis missed. The Grammy Award winner wore a Chiefs jacket and black leather mini dress and sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a suite at the game for the third time this NFL season.

Taylor’s back at the Chiefs game vs Broncos tonight! 🏈✨ pic.twitter.com/kx3wO6bblM — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

Taylor flew to Missouri after celebrating the debut of her new film that’s based on her widely successful 2023 concert tour. The “Bad Blood” hitmaker showed up to The Grove in LA in a light blue strapless dress and matching heels. She posed on the red carpet and took pictures with many of the “Swifties” in attendance. Some of Taylor’s celebrity friends, including Beyonce, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, and Maren Morris also attended the premiere.

Taylor has now supported Travis from the sidelines of the football field three times over the past four weeks. She previously went to his games against the Chicago Bears on September 24 and the New York Jets on October 1. Taylor missed the Chiefs-Vikings game on October 8, during which Travis got hurt but returned to the field and scored a touchdown before his team won the game. Earlier that weekend, Taylor reportedly flew to Kansas City to spend time with Travis to celebrate his 34th birthday.

Travis has briefly commented on his relationship with Taylor on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. He admitted on the October 4 episode that he “had no idea” that their relationship would cause so much buzz on the internet, before noting that he’s “not mad” at how the frenzy has been playing out. On the September 27 episode of his podcast, Travis explained that he’d like to keep his relationship with the “Anti-Hero” singer out of the spotlight as much as possible.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis explained. “She’s not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”