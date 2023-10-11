Taylor Swift Flew to Kansas City to See Travis Kelce After His 34th Birthday: Report

Image Credit: Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift secretly spent time with her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after he celebrated his 34th birthday without the singer, according to a new report. An insider told US Weekly that Taylor, 33, flew from Nashville to Kansas City “to see Travis” on Friday, October 6. The “Style” singer and the NFL star reportedly spent time together the day after Travis had a “chill night” for his birthday that didn’t involve Taylor. At the end of the weekend, Travis traveled to Minnesota for the Chiefs game against the Vikings on Sunday, October 8, but Taylor skipped the game and flew home.

It’s unclear why Taylor missed the Chiefs-Vikings game. Ironically, Travis got hurt during the game and was seen limping to the locker room before halftime. However, the pro athlete returned to the field and even scored a touchdown to lead his team to a 27-20 victory over the Vikings. There was expectation that Taylor would be cheering her man on in the stands at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — but she was nowhere to be found.

Taylor previously attended Travis’ games against the Chicago Bears on September 24 and the New York Jets on October 1. At the first game, the “Cruel Summer” singer sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This caused an absolute uproar, considering the two stars have not publicly confirmed or denied their blossoming romance. Taylor’s appearance at the game went viral all over the internet.

A week later, Taylor supported Travis at his game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She sat in a suite with Donna and her celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor proved to be a good luck charm since the Chiefs won both games that she was at.

Travis has addressed his relationship with Taylor and her coming to his football games on his New Heights podcast that he does with his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. On the October 4 episode, Travis admitted that he feels like the NFL is “overdoing it” with the spotlight they’ve been giving to Taylor’s appearances in the crowd.