Did Taylor Swift Go to Travis Kelce’s Latest Game? What You Need to Know

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

The world was wondering whether or not Taylor Swift would make it a three-peat and attend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8. The “Call It What You Want” singer, 33, would have had to travel all the way to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. So, did Taylor go to Travis’s game? The answer is…

No, Taylor did not go to Travis’ game in Minnesota. CBS confirmed the Grammy winner was not in attendance during the game’s broadcast. “Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” commentator Jim Nantz said during the broadcast. After the camera panned to Swifties in the stadium, Jim added, “[Swift] was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

The Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 on the Vikings’ home turf. During the game, Travis, 34, suffered an injury and could be seen limping to the locker room before halftime. However, Travis returned to the game and even scored a touchdown!

Week after week, Taylor has been making surprise appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games — and fans are loving it. It all started on September 24 when the “Cruel Summer” singer sat next to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce in Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This slight confirmation of their relationship caused an absolute uproar, considering they have not publicly confirmed or denied their blossoming romance. The moment she entered the stadium, her every move was documented.

Lots of anticipation was leading up to this game since Travis shared on The Pat McAfee Show that he invited her. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

A week later, Taylor supported Travis once again and attended the Chiefs vs. Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This time around, the “Fearless” artist brought an A-list squad with her. She attended with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, and more.

Travis and Taylor’s relationship has taken the world by storm — uniting NFL fans and Swifties like never before. The NFL is definitely feeding into the fame, constantly posting about Taylor on their social media accounts and giving her plenty of screen time during the games.

The romance rumors began swirling after Travis spoke about attending Taylor’s concert on his New Heights podcast. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” Travis told his brother Jason Kelce. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least, she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

As for both their previous relationships, Taylor split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April 2023 after six years together. Meanwhile, Travis’ last relationship was with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022.