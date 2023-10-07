Travis Kelce Celebrates Birthday in Kansas City Without Taylor Swift & Takes Photo With a Fan

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday at the Golden Ox restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night, but his rumored new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 33, wasn’t in attendance. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed leaving the location while wearing a light purple hoodie, light gray sweatpants, and blue sneakers as he walked outside with his hands in his pockets. He also wore a black and white baseball cap.

Travis was approached by an eager female fan for a photo, shortly after he went outside, and was happy to pose for one. He put one arm around her shoulder and smiles while the photo was snapped and appeared to be full of gratitude for the support.

Travis’ birthday outing comes after his mom, Donna Kelce, made headlines for briefly talking about his and Taylor’s alleged new romance. The doting parent hung out with Taylor in the suite boxes of Travis’ last two games and appeared to have a great time as they chatted and even hugged. “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Donna also talked about how she thought the hype about Travis and Taylor would be over by now. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue,” she said. “Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

When Donna’s not talking about Taylor, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, are. The siblings mentioned the singer in the October 4th episode of their podcast, New Heights, and Travis sweetly blushed when Jason made a reference to his “feelings” about her. The Super Bowl champion also admitted he thinks the NFL is overdoing it with the spotlight they’ve been giving to Taylor’s appearances in the crowd.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere. It brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” he said. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially [with] my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”