Sabrina Carpenter Declares She Wants ‘D’ For Her Birthday & Confirms It’s Not A ‘Joke’

It’s Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday party and she can cry if she wants to… or she can wish for a NSFW gift! The pop star, who turned 24 on Thursday May 11, revealed that she would like “d***” as her b-day present during a freestyle session of her song “Nonsense” in New York on Wednesday, as seen in video below. After a tweet claimed the request was merely in jest, the former Disney star doubled down by retweeting the post on her own Twitter and adding, “wasn’t a joke.”

The jaw-dropping insight into Sabrina’s personal life comes after the actress was rumored to be in a romance with Shawn Mendes after the pair were spotting hanging out at a dinner in Los Angeles in February. During an appearance on the Dutch program, RTL Boulevard on March 17, Shawn addressed the gossip. “We are not dating,” he admitted. They were also spotted at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills for a Miley Cyrus album-release party in early March.

As fans know, Shawn has been rekindling his romance with Camila Cabello after they were snapped packing on the PDA at Coachella. Since then, Shawn has been spotted buying flowers for a date with Camila and enjoying a comedy show in Hollywood with her, where they, once again, locked lips. The couple had initially separated in Nov. 2021 with a joint statement to their respective Instagrams, writing in part, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

Before being linked with Shawn, Sabrina sparked romance rumors with Bradley Steven Perry, Dylan O’Brien and Joshua Bassett, with whom she got entangled in a bit of drama with Olivia Rodrigo. The ladies have since hung out, most recently at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Sabrina has been killing it on her tour, which she announced via her Instagram in February. The “because I liked a boy” hitmaker will hit up Philadelphia and Washington D.C. next with her show, before stopping in Atlanta. She then wraps it up at the Hangout Festival in Alabama on May 20.