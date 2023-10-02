Hugh Jackman Hangs With Bestie Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From Deborra-Lee Furness

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman, 54, became an official member of the Taylor Swift celebrity squad after splitting from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67. The X-Men actor joined his friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor herself at the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 1. Hugh snapped a selfie with his fellow stars as they watched Taylor’s rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, beat the Jets 23-20.

The Australian actor wore a black jacket and short-sleeved black shirt with a pair of glasses to the game. He stood next to Ryan, 46, in box seats at the stadium. Hugh and Ryan are very good friends and are reuniting in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, where Hugh is reprising his role as Wolverine. Production on the film is still paused due to the actors’ strike.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in new selfie at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. pic.twitter.com/5u3LI5CFHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

Hugh’s appearance at the game comes over two weeks after he announced that he’s getting divorced from his wife after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Hugh and Deborra-Lee told PEOPLE on September 15. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

After announcing the split, Hugh gave an update on how he’s doing to paparazzi who asked about the separation on September 16. “It’s a difficult time,” he told reporters in New York City, after admitting he doesn’t feel right talking about the situation while walking on the street.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married since 1996 and adopted two children together. Five months before they announced their split, the now-estranged couple commemorated their 27th wedding anniversary.

“Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!!” Hugh wrote on Instagram in his tribute to his wife at the time. “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. I love you with all my heart.”