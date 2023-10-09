Jason Kelce & Wife Celebrate His Daughter’s First Eagles Game With Cute Family Photo

Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Jason Kelce played his first NFL game with all of his girls watching! The Eagles star’s wife, Kylie, posted a series of cute family photos on Instagram on Monday, October 9. In the post, she revealed that the family was celebrating their eldest daughter Wyatt’s fourth birthday, but it was another very special occasion: their youngest daughter Bennett’s first-ever Eagles game. The whole family looked very happy as they stood on the grass at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jason, 35, looked like a proud dad as he posed with Kylie, 31, and their three girls: Wyatt, 4, Elliote, 2, and Bennett (a.k.a Bennie), 7 months. The center sported a gray t-shirt, black pants, and flip flops, while his wife rocked a black Eagles shirt and jean shorts. The girls all wore green Eagles t-shirts for the big game, which the Eagles won against the Los Angeles Rams.

Besides the family shot, Kylie also posted a cute photo of her older daughters hugging on the field, as well as a larger family photo, which included her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce. The NFL mom rocked one of her son’s jerseys and a cap for his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his younger brother, Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the caption, Jason’s wife commemorated her oldest daughter’s birthday, her youngest daughter’s first game, and the Eagles’ great record for this season. “We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0,” she wrote. “It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

Besides what was definitely a special occasion for Jason’s family, it’s been quite the NFL season for the Kelces. Jason’s brother, Travis, has been rumored to be dating Taylor Swift for a few weeks, and the reported romance has certainly shaken up the NFL. The “Anti-Hero” singer has been spotted enjoying two of the Chiefs player’s games with Donna. Amid the rumors, Jason has spoken about his younger brother’s love life in a few interviews, and even teased Jason about it on a recent episode of their podcast, asking him to “Take away your feelings for Taylor,” when asking if the NFL was “overdoing” the coverage.