Jason Kelce & Wife Kylie Kelce Welcome Baby No. 3: Meet ‘Little Lady’ Bennett Llewellyn

Although Jason Kelce, 35, watched his brother, Travis Kelce, walk off the field a winner after Super Bowl LVII, he still has plenty to celebrate! He and his wife, Kylie Kelce, 29, announced on Feb. 24 that they welcomed a little girl named Bennett Llewellyn Kelce to the family. “Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” they wrote in the caption of a precious photo of their sleeping newborn. They revealed she was born weighing 8 lbs., 5oz. and measuring 21 in.

Little Bennett looked oblivious to the rest of the world as she caught some z’s in a cute gray onesie covered with a daisy print. Their little girl is the third daughter born to Kylie and the Philadelphia Eagles center. She is now the little sister of 3-year-old Wyatt and 23-month-old, Elliotte Ray.

The sweet couple announced their pregnancy in Sept. 2020 with an Instagram carousel of their two girls wearing matching “Big Sister” crewnecks at an apple orchard. “Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do,” Kylie’s post was captioned. “Coming February 2023”.

“I don’t think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters,” Kylie told PEOPLE in an interview published Feb. 12. “He would always be like, ‘No, no, we’ll get a boy. We’ll get a boy.’ And I’m like, ‘You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you’re the universe is like, ‘Yeah, okay.'”

“I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she’s gonna have you wrapped around her finger,” she continued. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna spoil her!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t think you understand.'”

And of course, Kylie was right. “It’s been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls,” she gushed. “And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold.”

Kylie was about two weeks away from her due date during the big game, which was held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Ahead of the historic showdown, Jason revealed that Kylie’s obstetrician would be attending the game with her just in case their little girl decided to make an early entrance into the world. “Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” he said on the Feb. 1 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason laughed about the super coincidental but plausible situation. “We’re in The Matrix, there’s no f****** way,” Travis, 33, responded. Clearly, Kylie made it through the game without a trip to the hospital.

Congratulations to the new parents of three!