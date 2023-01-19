Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt.

They have two children together.

Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?

Fans may get a chance to see more of Kylie in the run to the 2023 Super Bowl. The No. 1 ranked Eagles will take on their bitter NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. It’s a rematch from the final game of the regular season, a game that the Eagles won 22-16. If Philly can make it déjà vu all over again, they’ll take on the winner of the San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys matchup, and the winner of that heads to Super Bowl LVII. With a new slogan – “It’s A Philly Thing” – and a new swagger, the Eagles might soar high. If that’s the case, expect to see Kylie at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az, on Feb. 12.

Until then, here’s a look at Kylie and Jason’s relationship.

How Did Jason & Kylie Meet?

Apparently, these two lovebirds found themselves on Tinder. While the exact details of their first date are unclear, Kylie hinted that Jason came one finger stroke away from missing out on the love of his life. “Thank goodness you swiped right, too,” she captioned a November 2015 photo of them together.

In 2015, Jason was four years into his NFL career and three years away from helping the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl championship. After that 2015 post, Jason constantly appeared on Kylie’s Instagram, though she would post less frequently.

Did Kylie McDevitt Play Any Sports?

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family,” Kylie captioned an April 2019 Instagram post of her in action. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.” She graduated from Cabrini University in 2017. She reportedly works (worked?) as a field hockey coach at a high school.

When Did Jason Kelce Get Married?

Jason and Kylie were married on April 14, 2018, according to Philadelphia magazine. The two tied the knot at the Logan Hotel. “He went from a regular athlete whom I had never heard of to a Super Bowl champion who made such an impression on the city,” Sarah Alderman, the wedding photographer, told the magazine. “”I don’t follow football, but I’ve been raising my twins as a single mom since they were born, and I grew up with a single mom, and I feel very familiar to [the] underdog thing. When I saw Kelce’s speech, I started crying hysterically. His whole mentality and his approach to life just really hit me hard. I thought, ‘This is my groom.'”

Roughly 170 guests attended the wedding. It seems to be a short engagement, with Philly photographer HughE Dillion claiming that Jason bought the engagement ring and wedding bands “six weeks” before the wedding.

Do Jason & Kylie Have Any Kids?

“Just giving credit where credit is due… And to all the people who told me I was glowing… that was sweat,” Kylie captioned an August 2019 IG post of her wearing a shirt reading “62 DID THIS,” with an arrow pointing down to her baby bump. Two months later, Jason and Kylie became parents for the first time. “Chunked up the Deuces on her way out,” he captioned a photo of Kylie and their newborn. “Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce. 10/2/2019. 8lbs 6 oz,” he said, revealing his daughter’s name to the world.

Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Elliotte Ray Kelce.