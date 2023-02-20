Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie Shares Cute Photos Of Daughters Cheering For Dad At Super Bowl LVII

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles may have lost Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce was still a winner to his wife Kylie and their two daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 1. The Philadelphia center’s wife, who is pregnant with their third child, shared a few photos of their kids in the stands in an Instagram post, days after the game on Friday, February 17.

For the February 12 game, Wyatt adorably sported a jean dress with their last name printed on the back in sparkling green letters, which are one of the Eagles’ colors. She held her mom’s hand in one of the adorable Instagram photos. Kylie rocked an Eagles jacket with “Kelce” printed right below the logo. She also included a sweet video of Wyatt dancing along to Rihanna’s epic halftime show. It’s not clear if Elliotte was with them, but Kylie did share a cute photo of her in some white pajamas.

As Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant with baby number three, she also had her OB team with her in the stands, just in case they had to make an emergency delivery. In the caption, Kylie did reflect fondly on the amazing season the Eagles had, even if they didn’t lock down another ring. She also thanked her team for being there for her. “What an incredible run. Wasn’t the outcome we wanted… but at least I didn’t go into labor at the game,” she wrote. “(even though I was in amazing hands with my OB dream team).”

Kylie’s pregnancy, at 38 weeks, was apparent, and she’s definitely looking ready to welcome their third child into the famous family. Ahead of the event, the NFL great’s wife told PEOPLE that she was feeling “very pregnant.” But given her resources and the importance of the game, she made sure she was ready with an “all hands on deck” approach — meaning she will be bringing two obstetricians with her. “I will have two with me,” she told the outlet for a February 9 report. “They’re both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn’t necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck.”

The busy mom knew early on that her due date may come dangerously close to the Super Bowl. “I went to my appointments back in the fall when they were still on their win streak,” she told PEOPLE. “They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, ‘Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?'” The answer, for Kylie, was “yes.”

“And of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, ‘Of course, hypothetically speaking’ that someone would be able to accompany us,” she explained. It was actually one of the OBs in question, she revealed, that clued her in to the fact that Jason had already publicly revealed she’d have a doctor in attendance at the game.

“The funny thing is that I did not know that Jason said it on the podcast until I got a text message from my OB,” she shared with the outlet. “She said, ‘Kylie, the news,’ and I was like, ‘The news?’ So I’m sitting there next to Jason on the couch like, ‘Why is it that she just texted me about the news?'”

It turns out he’d already shared that bit of information of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. In any case, the loss wasn’t enough to put her into labor. Even though it was an upset for the Birds, at least Jason’s brother Travis, who is the tight end for the Chiefs got to celebrate his win, and the brothers hugged it out at the end of the game.