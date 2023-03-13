Jason Kelce Reveals Plans For 2023 Football Season After Super Bowl Loss & 3rd Baby

With one Super Bowl ring to his name, a beautiful wife, and three children – including his newborn daughter — Jason Kelce could walk away from the NFL, and no one would blame him. However, after Jason, 35, failed to defeat his brother, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, clearly, there was some unfinished business for the Philadelphia Eagles center. “I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Jason tweeted on Monday (Ma. 13.) “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.”

That’s right – the “King of Philly” is suiting up for one more season. “Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me,” Jason added in his message, along with a message for his followers (and a warning for the rest of the league): “I ain’t f****** done yet!”

Jason also has a few other million reasons to return to Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. In 2022, he reportedly signed a new $14 million contract with the team, making him the then-highest-paid center in the NFL, per ESPN. The contract was reportedly structured like the deal he signed in 2021, a one-year deal with the money spread over multiple years for salary cap purposes.

Jason had been mulling retiring for several seasons, since he had been with the team for over a decade. The Eagles picked him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s placed 176 games with the Eagles, starting every match for the team since the 2015 season. He’s also a six-time Pro Bowl player and a Super Bowl Champion (Super Bowl LII).

Though Jason and the Eagles didn’t win the Super Bowl, Jason ended his February on a high note. His wife, Kylie Kelce, 29, announced on Feb. 24 that they welcomed a little girl named Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. She’s the youngest sister of their two girls, Wyatt, 3, and 23-month-old Elliotte Ray.

During the Feb. 1 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Jason revealed that that his wife would be “bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game.” Thankfully, Kylie didn’t go into labor until after the game. And now, all three of the Kelce girls can watch as their dad plays another season for the Eagles.