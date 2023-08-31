Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film: Everything You Need To Know

View gallery

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will be released on October 13.

The film will be released in theaters.

The Eras Tour movie will drop two weeks before 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Missing the magic of The Eras Tour? Well, Taylor Swift just keeps blessing us with gifts. The 33-year-old singer announced on August 31 that The Eras Tour is coming to the big screen in the official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film. She’s been helping to keep the economy afloat with her history-making tour, and now she’s going to do the same with the movie industry.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” Taylor wrote as part of her announcement.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

She also included a trailer that will give any Swiftie the chills. As we anxiously await The Eras Tour movie, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know. From when the movie is being released to how to get tickets, we’re answering all your burning questions.

When Is The Eras Tour Movie Coming Out?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, will officially be released in North American theaters, including Canada and Mexico, on October 13. Yes, that’s Friday the 13th. Lucky number 13 for Taylor. The singer just couldn’t resist dropping the movie on the 13th!

There’s no word yet on when the concert film will be available internationally. However, that might be intentional. The “Speak Now” singer won’t take her tour outside of the Americas until 2024. Her first stop of 2024 will be in Japan, and she’ll spend most of the year touring around the world.

October will be a huge month for Swifties. Ahead of her announcing the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film, Taylor revealed that she would finally be releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The highly-anticipated re-record will drop on October 27, just two weeks after The Eras Tour concert film hits theaters.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long,” Taylor wrote in a message to fans. On top of everything, she’s also been hinting that reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon as well.

How To Get Tickets To Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film

Taylor included a link in her announcement to access tickets. You can purchase tickets from the AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, and Fandango websites. You might have a bit of a wait, but stay in line! We know *all too well* what it’s like to wait in an online queue for T.Swift tickets!

According to AMC Theatres, the concert film will run at least 4 showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The tickets will be priced at $19.89 plus tax. Children’s and senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, except for AMC’s branded premium large format screens.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC as well as at AMC’s other branded premium large format screens for their standard upcharges.

When Was The Eras Tour Movie Filmed?

Fans had been speculating for weeks about a concert movie after spotting cameras filming Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts during the first three nights of her celeb-filled 6-concert run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Many Swifties believed an Eras Tour film would be hitting a streaming service sometime in the near future.

This isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo with a concert film. She dropped The 1989 World Tour – Live exclusively on Apple Music in 2015. Taylor notably released a Reputation concert film on Netflix in 2018 followed by the documentary Miss Americana in 2020. The Grammy winner also released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ in 2020.