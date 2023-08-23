Taylor Swift Debuts Epic First Preview Of ‘LWYMMD (Taylor’s Version)’ In ‘Wilderness’ Trailer

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming! The teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s new series Wilderness dropped on August 23 and featured the first listen of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).” The re-recorded track will be the song featured in the opening titles for the series.

The official synopsis for Wilderness reads: “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge.”

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” is the perfect song choice for this psychological thriller. Perfectly in line with the reputation vibe, the tagline for the series is: “look what he made her do.” In the teaser, Liv’s relationship with Will goes up in flames after his affair is exposed. When they go on a road trip, things take a dark turn. At one point, it looks like Liv’s going to push Will off the edge of a cliff.

The re-recorded song is the second track we’ve heard from reputation (Taylor’s Version). A snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” aired in a scene of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. A release date for reputation (Taylor’s Version) has not been announced, and we’re just waiting with bated breath. In the meantime, you’ll be able to enjoy 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27.

Wilderness stars Jenna Coleman as Liv, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will, Ashley Benson as Cara, and Eric Balfour as Garth. The series is based on the novel of the same name by B.E. Jones. Wilderness will premiere September 15 on Prime Video.