‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Did Belly Choose Conrad Or Jeremiah?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale picks up right where the penultimate episode left off. Conrad (Christopher Briney) interrupts Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Belly’s makeout session and immediately walks away. Surprisingly, Jeremiah asks Belly (Lola Tung) to go after Conrad. Belly apologizes to Conrad for what he saw, but she promises the kiss wasn’t about trying to get him back or make him jealous.

A wounded Conrad goes into defense mode. “He’s the one that wants you. I don’t. Not anymore,” he tells Belly, breaking her heart. After she walks away, Conrad finds the infinity symbol necklace he gave to her. As much as he tries to deny it, his feelings for Belly are still there.

Belly swears to Jeremiah that she didn’t kiss him to get back at Conrad. Things get incredibly awkward when they all have to ride home in the same car. Jeremiah and Conrad begin competing over who knows Belly best. Conrad, being immature, deliberately tries to twist the knife in. Jeremiah asks Conrad to stop this whole charade. When a storm barrels in, Belly and the boys have to stay in a motel for the night.

Jeremiah is well aware that Conrad is still in love with Belly. She tries to deny it, but Jeremiah knows his brother. He’s concerned about what will happen when Conrad admits he still has feelings for Belly. Jeremiah doesn’t want to get his heart broken — again. Jeremiah confronts Conrad about his feelings for Belly and just wants his older brother to admit it. When Conrad confesses, Jeremiah thinks he should tell Belly.

“Why? She chose you,” Conrad says. Jeremiah replies, “It doesn’t feel like it.” Conrad is convinced Belly is done with him. Jeremiah isn’t so sure. “She deserves to know how you feel,” Jeremiah tells his brother. Jeremiah says if Belly picks Conrad then he’ll be the bigger person and “let her go.” He adds, “If you’re what she needs, then I won’t get in the way again. I just won’t.” He just wants Belly to be happy and for Conrad to be happy, too. At the end of the day, Jeremiah just wants the truth no matter what it is.

Belly goes to her mom for advice about the Conrad vs. Jeremiah situation. Laurel (Jackie Chung) tells her daughter that “love has different seasons.” Belly can choose to look back or move forward, but Laurel wants her to test the field before she settles down.

Since they have to stay in the same room, Belly takes the bed while the boys sleep on the floor. She finds herself in the middle of this love triangle. During the night, Conrad admits to Belly that he didn’t mean what he said. “I still want you. Of course I do,” he says. He just wants her to know. She doesn’t have to respond to him.

Belly recalls her last conversation with Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) before she died. Belly was crying over Conrad breaking up with her, and Susannah asked her not to hate Conrad. She didn’t want Belly to push Conrad away. Susannah knew in her bones how much Conrad loved Belly. She asked Belly to look after Conrad because she knew she wouldn’t be able to.

Who Does Belly Choose?

The next morning, Belly makes her decision. She chooses between the brothers. Jeremiah is who she wants. Afterward, Belly wants to talk to Conrad. He admits he was trying to mess up her relationship with Jeremiah. He doesn’t want to get in between them and takes back his confession about his feelings for her. Belly doesn’t get mad at him. She understands this is who Conrad is. “He gives and then he takes away,” she says. Belly decides right then and there to “evict” Conrad from her heart.

Conrad’s been exiled — as Taylor Swift’s “Exile” plays — but can you really banish your first love from your heart? He drops the infinity symbol necklace on the bed and wants to give it back to her. Belly doesn’t want to take it. A part of her heart still belongs to him. If she takes the necklace, it’s a constant reminder of the love they shared and lost.

Conrad is evicting himself from Jeremiah and Belly’s circle. It’s his self-preservation. He still loves Belly, but he wants to protect his brother and his heart.

Meanwhile, Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) debate over who’s better for Belly, but they eventually discuss their own relationship. Taylor admits she’s had a crush on Steven for a long time. “It was embarrassing how much I liked you,” she admits. Taylor cries in front of him and reveals she’s always had the power in her relationship. But with him, she cares too much and it scares her. She doesn’t want to get hurt by him. He promises that won’t happen. Team Staylor forever.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Ending Explained

Jeremiah and Belly are officially together, with no Conrad in the way — for now. They’re happy and in love. Jeremiah accompanies Belly to volleyball camp. She acknowledges her commitment to the team was nowhere where it should have been. She’s taking responsibility for her actions and wants a second chance. Jeremiah is there on the sidelines ready to cheer her on.

“When I used to picture forever, it was always with the same boy. In my dreams, my future was set. A sure thing. This isn’t the way I pictured it,” Belly says. “The future is unclear, but it’s still mine.” Meanwhile, Conrad is back in Cousins trying to reassemble his life. As he unpacks boxes, he stumbles across Junior Mint, the polar bear teddy he won for Belly. He may have let Belly go for now, but he can’t let go of the memories. The invisible string between them hasn’t been severed.