‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2: The First Trailer, Premiere Date & More You Need To Know

Image Credit: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will premiere on July 14.

The first teaser trailer dropped on June 8.

New cast members include Elsie Fisher.

This summer is going to be all about The Summer I Turned Pretty — and rightfully so. The highly-anticipated second season is going to take over our summer days one episode at a time. Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, buckle up. It’s going to be a roller coaster of emotions.

The first trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 dropped on June 8 and teased plenty of epic romantic moments, all set to Taylor Swift’s “August.” From the premiere date to the new cast members, HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the second season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Premiere Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will premiere on July 14, 2023, with the first 3 episodes. The new season comes just over a year after the first season premiered on June 17, 2022.

The season 2 premiere date was revealed in a cast video that dropped in May 2022. The first 3 episodes are titled “Love Lost,” “Love Scene,” and “Love Sick.”

How To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be available on Prime Video. However, the show is making a change with the second season, which will consist of 8 episodes. Unlike season 1, the second season will not drop all at once. Following the premiere of the first 3 episodes, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays. The season 2 finale will debut on August 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Cast

Almost all of your faves from Cousins Beach will be back for season 2. Returning cast members include Lola Tung as Belly Conklin, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, David Iacono as Cam, Summer Madison as Nicole, and Rain Spencer as Taylor.

Season 2 will introduce Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher as new characters. They will recur throughout the season.

One notable person not returning for season 2 is Minnie Mills as Shayla. In April 2023, Minnie announced that she would not be reprising her role.

“Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person,” Minnie wrote on Instagram. “To be able to portray a piece of the representation I’ve always wanted to see on screen was a dream come true and meant the world to me. In an industry– and especially genre– where women of color are constantly defined by white men, and asian characters are often portrayed as meek and invisible until seen by a white counterpart, Shayla was unapologetically herself. She took up space, she was confident, kind and compassionate: a fully fleshed, powerful woman all on her own. She didn’t need to prove that to anyone, she did not need a white boy to deem her worthy, she didn’t have to grapple with her identity in order to be beautiful or the ‘it’ girl.”

She continued, “To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story. Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me. I could not have asked for a better cast, crew, or character for my first acting role, and I cannot wait to see what’s next.”

What Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 is based on Jenny Han’s second novel in her Summer I Turned Pretty series, It’s Not Summer Without You. The official synopsis for season 2 is: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The end of the first season featured Belly making a definitive decision between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. The final moments of season 1 featured Belly and Conrad kissing on the beach. Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Laurel continued to adjust to Susannah’s battle with cancer.

In a December 2022 interview, Jenny revealed that season 2 will not be a carbon copy of her second book. “There’s always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you’ll just have to wait and see,” Jenny told E! News. “I’m the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me because I’m the one who’s changing it!”

Susannah tragically passes away between the first and second books. It’s unclear if that will be the case in season 2. “We have a lot of conversations about Susannah’s trajectory and all the cast members read the books as well, so everybody was coming into it with that base of knowledge. I would say that Rachel and I talked a lot about how I think that Susannah is like one of the most important characters in the first season,” Jenny told Variety. “I think every single person is in her orbit in a way and they’re all there because of her and she’s very beloved by all of them.”

She added, “She’s setting people off on different journeys, so it was important to me that the person I cast for that part was somebody that drew people in, someone that you could just fall in love with.”

Will There Be Season 3 Of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty book series consists of 3 books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer. As of June 2023, Prime Video has not renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for season 3 yet.

The author addressed future seasons of the show following the first season’s release. “It’s totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want. I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it,” Jenny told Variety. “But I certainly don’t take anything for granted. I just hope people find the audience and people love it and want more.”

In the book series, Belly does choose between the two brothers in the end. Jenny isn’t saying for sure that’s how it will go in the show. “I don’t want to spoil too much but the books have been out for a while. You never know what could happen with the show,” she continued. “I was open-minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities.”