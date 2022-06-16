Lola Tung: 5 Things To Know About The Newcomer Playing Belly In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty is about to be everyone’s ultimate binge-watch of summer 2022. Lola Tung leads the series as Isabella “Belly” Conklin. In the show, Belly heads with her family to Cousin’s Beach for summer vacation and finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

So, who is Lola Tung? She is a rising star in young Hollywood. Get to know the standout star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which premieres June 17 on Prime Video.

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty is her first onscreen role.

The role of Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty marks Lola’s TV debut. This is definitely the beginning of a long Hollywood career for the actress. She revealed in her interview with InStyle that she went through the audition process and chemistry read process over Zoom. Even though her character is caught between Conrad and Jeremiah, Lola revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is firmly on Team Belly — for now.

2. Lola attended Carnegie Mellon University.

Lola was in the midst of her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University when the role of Belly came along. She finished out her freshman year and filmed the first season from July to October 2021. She took the year off from school to film the Prime Video series.

3. Lola is from New York City.

Lola is a born and bred New Yorker. The actress is a graduate of La Guardia High School of The Performing Arts in New York City. Additional alums include Jennifer Aniston, Timothee Chalamet, and more.

4. Lola is a “theater kid.”

“I started as a theater kid, and it’d be really cool to do theater at some point again, live theater,” she told InStyle. Lola even has a dream theater role. “Right before everything shut down in 2020, before the pandemic, I saw Hadestown on Broadway, and it was such a beautiful show. It was so magical, and the music is so beautiful. And I think Eurydice is such a beautiful character, and that’d be really cool,” she said.

5. Lola is passionate about climate change.

Back in September 2019, Lola participated in a school strike to try and combat climate change. She watched environmental activist Greta Thunberg speak during one of the strikes.