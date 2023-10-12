Mariska Hargitay Has Mother-Daughter Night Out With Daughter Amaya at ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay and her daughter Amaya looked like they were living their “Wildest Dreams” at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie on Wednesday, October 11. The Law and Order: SVU star, 59, and her daughter, 12, looked like they had a blast on the red carpet for the special event.

The mother-daughter duo looked like they had a fantastic time on the red carpet for the event. Mariska sported a long, brownish, orange trenchcoat with fringed sleeves. She wore the jacket over a pair of jeans and a black top. It definitely had a bit of an evermore and Fearless feel to it. Meanwhile, Amaya looked like she was embracing the 1989 era, with a puffy white dress. Over the tutu, she rocked a black leather jacket and had boots that matched the jacket. The two posed for a few different shots on the red carpet.

It was only fitting for Mariska and Amaya to attend the premiere, as they had both gone to Taylor’s tour back in May. The actress posted a video from the Nashville stop on the tour with her daughter dancing. She revealed that she and Amaya had a great time enjoying the concert with Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava. “hank you magnificent and miraculous @TaylorSwift for your magic. It’s such a gift to be in your stunning, sparkly, powerful and délicate wonderland. How do you make a stadium filled with 70,000 people feel like your cozy living room,” she wrote. “You are pure magic.”

The premiere of The Eras Tour movie was certainly an exciting event, and Mariska wasn’t the only celeb to make an appearance. None other than Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the event, and Taylor posted a photo of them sitting together in theater seats. “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” she wrote, thanking her for coming out.