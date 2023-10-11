Travis Kelce Skips Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere Ahead of Thursday Football Game

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce sadly didn’t attend the movie premiere of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Fans were in high anticipation about whether or not the 34-year-old football tight end, who is rumored to be dating the singer, would be there in person for the big night, but it seems he’s preparing for his next football game with the Kansas City Chiefs. His team is scheduled to go up against the Denver Broncos at Kansas City, MO’s Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

Although Taylor’s supporters were hoping to get a glimpse of Travis at the debut of Taylor’s film, which is based on her widely successful 2023 concert tour, they were just as thrilled, if not more, to see the star herself. The “Bad Blood” artist, 33, showed up to the premiere looking gorgeous in a light blue strapless dress and matching heels as she posed on the red carpet and stopped to take photos with many of the “Swifties” in attendance.

Less than a week ago, Taylor flew to Kansas City “to see Travis” after he celebrated his birthday without her, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported that the NFL star had a “chill night” for his special day.

Earlier this month, Taylor was spotted at her second game of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season against the New York Jets. Alongside the Grammy Award winner in the stands on October 1 were longtime pal Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Though Taylor was seen hanging out with her friends after the Chiefs vs. Jets game, she spent some time with the football tight end following his September 24 game against the Chicago Bears. Not only that, but during that event at Arrowhead Stadium, the singer-songwriter was captured on live TV hanging out with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

For his part, Travis hasn’t hesitated to comment on his relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer. However, he previously made it a point to “respect” her privacy, which he noted during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. As for the continuous buzz he and Taylor continue to receive, Travis explained that he isn’t “mad” at how “it’s all played out” to the public so far.

“I had no idea [we would get this much attention], but you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” the athlete said during an October 3 episode of the Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo podcast.

Travis’ mother agreed with her son’s sentiment while appearing on the Got It From My Momma podcast. The proud NFL mom, 70, admitted that she “thought [the hype over their romance] would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue.”

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna added.