Taylor Swift Stuns in Strapless Sky Blue Cutout Gown Arriving For ‘Eras Tour’ Movie: Photos

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift was beautiful as she arrived for the premiere of The Eras Tour movie at the AMC Theater in The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11. The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, looked excited to share the concert experience with fans through the movie. Taylor wowed in a blue gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured a floral design and multiple cutouts.

The Eras Tour movie will premiere in theaters on Friday, October 13, with early access starting on October 12. While Taylor still has more legs of the tour scheduled for 2024, the movie is expected to capture all the magical moments from the pop star’s career-spanning tour. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” she wrote in her announcement.

Taylor definitely had the tour of the summer, and she struck up so much excitement throughout the first North American run of shows. From the intro of “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” to the surprise songs each night to the guest appearances and celebrities in the crowd to the closing notes of “Karma,” Swifties had so much to look forward to with each concert.

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

The movie premiere also comes in the midst of Taylor’s rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 1989 star has been spotted at two of Travis’ games, watching alongside the player’s mom, sending the NFL into a frenzy over their reported relationship. Unfortunately, the singer ended up skipping Travis’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but it was reported that Taylor flew out to Kansas City to celebrate the Super Bowl winner’s 34th birthday with him, according to Us Weekly.

The premiere also comes just weeks before Taylor will drop the latest re-release of her discography with 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The re-worked version of her 2014 album will be released on October 29. Besides the original track list, it will also feature the Vault songs: “S***!”, “Say Don’t Go”, “Now That We Don’t Talk”, “Suburban Legends”, and “Is It Over Now?”