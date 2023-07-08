Taylor Lautner & His Wife Attend Ex Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ On ‘Speak Now’s Release Day

Not only did Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) get released on Jul. 7 but Taylor Swift, 33, was supported by her ex, Taylor Lautner, 31, that evening at her Eras Tour as well! Not only did the Twilight star stop by the concert to support the re-release of the singer’s third album but he was even accompanied by his wife, Tay Dome! While attending the Kansas City show, Lautner rocked a fitted black t-shirt and grey slacks. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses while his wife opted for a sheer blouse and baggy jeans.

🏟️| Taylor Lautner is at the show tonight! 💜 pic.twitter.com/lFbBSzagLl — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 8, 2023

Soon after the clip of the couple at the show landed on Twitter, many of Swift and Lautner‘s fans took to the comments to react. “her best ex,” one admirer gushed, while another joked, “TAYLOR AND TAYLOR IS AT TAYLOR’S SHOW WATCHING TAYLOR PERFORM.” Of course, many Swifties went wild over seeing Lautner there with his wife. “Nauuurrr [sic] you mean both Taylor Lautners are there,” one fan wrote, with another who chimed in with, “*Taylor Lautners are at the show tonight.”

Meanwhile, some fans couldn’t help but speculate that the music video that Lautner and Joey King are set to be in could possibly be announced during the show. “I BET THEYRE GONNA ANNOUNCE THE MUSIC VIDEO HE WAS RUMORED TO BE IN TONIGHT,” a third fan tweeted, while another added, “WASN’T TAYLOR LAUTNER RUMORED TO BE ON THE MUSIC VIDEO TOO???” In Apr. 2023, The Sun reported that Swift was recording a music video with Joey, and Swift confirmed the news at the concert that night. Lautner is also set to appear in the “I Can See You” video which is due out at midnight.

As many know, Lautner and the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker dated for a brief period in 2009 after they met on the set of the movie Valentine’s Day. The blonde beauty’s re-release of Speak Now notably features her hit song “Back to December,” which Lautner confirmed is about their prior relationship. In the months leading up to the latest album’s release date, Lautner has shown his support for Swift in various ways.

While speaking with TODAY.com on May 16, the heartthrob told the outlet that he enjoys her third album. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” the 31-year-old said, before adding, “Praying for John.” As Swifties know, Swift dated singer John Mayer, 45, from 2009 until they split in 2010. Lautner has since moved on and married Tay in Nov. 2022. Swift was most recently linked to The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, however they reportedly broke up last month.