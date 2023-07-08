Taylor Swift & Joey King Channel Action Stars In Epic New ‘I Can See You’ Video With Ex Taylor Lautner: Watch

The surprises just keep on coming from Taylor Swift! On July 7, the singer released the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, and that evening, she followed it up with a music video from the tracklist. In the midst of her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri, Taylor announced that she would be releasing the music video for “I Can See You” at midnight. The track was one of six “From The Vault” songs on the album, which didn’t make it onto the record for its original release.

In the video, Taylor emerged from a surveillance van at night wearing head to toe black, appearing to channel an action movie spy as she crept through the dark streets, clearly on a mission. When she reached the intended destination, a museum, Bullet Train star Joey King appeared, also wearing all black and making her way through a spider’s web of laser beams. The video’s “ah-ha!” moment came when Swift’s ex, Twilight star Taylor Lautner literally dropped from the ceiling to join the knock down drag out action. The moment definitely made her latest music video drop one for the books. Swift was later seen joining the couple as the three made a mad dash out of the museum — with Swift clutching a gorgeous, framed portrait of herself in the getaway.

Not only did Swift announce the music video during her latest show, creating a massive frenzy, but she also confirmed that Joey and her ex boyfriend would star in the project. “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are,” the Twilight star told Swift on stage that evening, per a fan account on Twitter. “You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.” The exes shared an embrace on stage and fans responded with an uproar of applause and screaming. Lautner notably attended the concert with his wife, Tay Dome.

Fans first speculated that a Speak Now video would be coming when Taylor was photographed filming a secret project in the UK in April. Joey and Lautner were also both seen on set of the apparent video, and both stars have a connection to the original Speak Now: Joey starred in Taylor’s music video for “Mean,” and Taylor was the subject of the Speak Now track “Back to December.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third of six re-recorded albums that Taylor released. In order to earn back the rights to her masters from her first six records, Taylor has been re-recording the music and sharing the new versions with fans. In addition to all the re-recorded songs, each album has also included several “From the Vault” tracks, which were previously written, but never released, when the records first came out.

🚨| The entire cast of the “I Can See You” music video at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’! #TSTheErasTour #KCTSTheErasTour #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/T7dUgDwwxj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 8, 2023

Taylor announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at a concert in Nashville in May, so fans have been anxiously waiting for it to drop. “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Taylor wrote on Instagram on July 7. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work.”

There’s plenty of more Taylor to still look forward to in the coming months, though. Even before Speak Now’s re-release, the singer had already begun teasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Plus, she’s been seen at the recording studio in New York City on days off from the Eras Tour, so fans are already speculating that another new album could be on the way, as well!