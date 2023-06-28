Taylor Swift Rocks Denim Skirt In NYC After Joe Keery Was Spotted At Same Studio As Her

Taylor Swift may be in the midst of a massive international tour, but she’s still been finding plenty of time to hit the studio. The singer was photographed heading to Electric Lady Studios in New York City on June 27. She looked stylish, as always, wearing a jean wrap skirt, which she paired with a flowy white blouse. Her hair was pulled back, with her signature bangs across her forehead. She also wore her usual pop of red lipstick to complete the look.

While Taylor has been across the United States on weekends for her Eras Tour this spring and summer, she’s been spending most of her weekdays in New York City. Fans are unclear what she’s up to in the recording studio, but one theory is that she’s working on a brand new album following her breakup from Joe Alwyn earlier this year. However, Taylor is also in the midst of re-recording and releasing her first six albums in order to earn the rights back to the songs’ masters, so it’s possible that one of those projects is what she’s been up to.

The third of the re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set to come out on July 7, following the 2021 releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Fans are pretty certain that Taylor has already finished re-recording all of 1989, as well, since she’s already released two Taylor’s Version tracks from that album (“This Love” and “Wildest Dreams”). Amidst all of this, Taylor also dropped a completely new album, Midnights, in Oct. 2022.

Meanwhile, actor Joe Keery, who performs music under the stage name Djo, was photographed heading to Electric Lady Studios this week, as well. Joe’s appearance at the NYC studio came on June 26, and Taylor happened to arrive on that very same day, too. Of course, this has led to fan speculation that the two could be collaborating on something, but that has not been confirmed.