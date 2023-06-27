Joe Keery Spotted At Taylor Swift’s Favorite Recording Studio On The Same Day As Her

Joe Keery, who records music under the name Djo, was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on June 26. The studio is often frequented by Taylor Swift, and the singer also happened to be photographed entering the building on the same day. It’s unclear if the two were there working together, or if they’re recording projects separately.

Joe kept a low-profile for the Big Apple outing. He rocked jeans and a plain white t-shirt, along with a blue blazer. His look was complete with sunglasses, and later, when he exited the studio, he was also wearing a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Taylor wore a skirt and oversized button down shirt, along with chunky shoes and a baseball hat of her own.

While Joe is best known for his role on Stranger Things, he also releases music under the stage name Djo. His debut album as a solo artist, Twenty Twenty, came out in Sept. 2019. Three years later, in Sept. 2022, he followed it up with a second album, Decide. Before embarking on his solo music career, Joe was in a band called Post Animal.

Taylor is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, which began in March and wraps its United States dates at the beginning of August. She’ll hit Latin America in the fall and then continue with more international dates throughout 2024. However, in between her busy weekend tour schedule, Taylor has been spending a lot of time in New York City, and has been seen at Electric Lady Studios multiple times over the last several weeks.

While Taylor is in the process of re-recording her first six albums, fans are wondering if all this studio time could actually mean another brand new album is coming. Considering Taylor ended her six+ year relationship with Joe Alwyn earlier this year, she certainly has a lot to write about! Her third re-record release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) drops on July 7. She dropped the first two, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, but followed them up with a new album, Midnights, in 2022. After Speak Now, there are three re-records left to be released: Taylor Swift, 1989, and Reputation.