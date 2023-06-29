Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Back To December (Taylor’s Version)’ During Trailer For ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’

It may be summer but Swifties are heading “Back To December”! Amid the release of the Season 2 trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty on Jun. 29, Taylor Swift released her song “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”. The 33-year-old took to Twitter to release the re-recorded song along with the show’s trailer. “Crying (Taylor’s Version),” she jokingly captioned the clip. The original song was released in 2010 and was featured on her album Speak Now, which will have a re-release come Jul. 7.

Soon after the song was released in the trailer, many Swifties took to the reply section of her tweet to react to getting the single one week before the album drops. “NO IM CRYING HELLO?!”, one fan jokingly replied to the songstress, while another added, “LITERALLY CRYING!” Many of the blonde beauty’s fans also took to the comments section of the show’s tweet of the trailer to gush over the hit song. “I’M ALREADY SOBBING AND I’VE REWATCHED THIS TOO MANY TIMES,” one admirer quipped, while another wrote, “Not back to December,” along with crying emojis.

As Swifties know, the track was originally written with Taylor’s ex Taylor Lautner, 31, in mind. The Twilight star confirmed this was true during a 2016 interview with Lea Michele and John Stamos (watch here). Swift and Lautner dated briefly in 2009 after they met on the set of the movie Valentine’s Day that same year. In the song, she belts out the lyrics “I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile / So good to me, so right,” which are about the 31-year-old.

Although they broke up, he still supports his ex’s music and even hilariously reacted to the album announcement with a TikTok video on May 17. In Lautner’s video, he got down on his knees and joked that he was going to “Pray” for Swift’s ex, John Mayer, 45, who she famously wrote the song “Dear John” about on the 2010 album. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” the Hollywood hunk told TODAY.com at the time. “Praying for John.” Lautner has since moved on and married Taylor Dome in 2022.

Swift made the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album announcement during her Nashville Eras Tour show on May 5. When the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker took to the stage, she told her Swifties that she had been “planning something for a while.” She debuted the announcement with the album’s cover art on a jumbotron behind her (watch here). “I plot I scheme I plan…. I think rather than me like speaking about it I thought I would just show you, so if you would direct your attention to the back big screen,” Taylor gushed. As mentioned above, fans can expect the album next week!