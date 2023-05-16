Taylor Lautner Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Upcoming ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release: ‘I Feel Safe, Praying For John’

While promoting his podcast, The Squeeze, on the TODAY Show on May 16, Taylor Lautner, 31, got candid about his thoughts on his ex, Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he told TODAY.com. Others, the Twilight star noted may not be so safe. “Praying for John,” he added, seemingly referring to Swift’s ex, John Mayer, 45.

As Swifties know, the 31-year-old and the songstress dated for a few months in 2009, notably, about one year prior to the release of her third album, Speak Now. The blonde beauty officially announced on May 5, that she is releasing a re-recorded version of the album on July 7. The album is highly anticipated as it details several of Swift’s romances from the 2009-2010 era of her life, including her romance with John.

Not only is “Back to December,” a track on the album, known to be about Lautner, but it also features the famous track “Dear John.” The now 45-year-old and Swift dated between 2009 and 2010, around the same time that they collaborated on his song, “Half of My Heart.” At the time of their romance, the 33-year-old was around 19 years old, which she referred to in the lyrics of the breakup anthem. “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?/ Don’t you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?,” she belted out on the hit song.

Swift announced that she is dropping the official Taylor’s Version of her third album this summer while she was performing in Nashville on May 5. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker said she had been “planning something for a while,” and was ready to reveal the news to her fans amid the sold-out show (watch here). “I plot I scheme I plan…. I think rather than me like speaking about it I thought I would just show you, so if you would direct your attention to the back big screen,” Swift said amid showing the album cover to her fans.

Months ahead of her Speak Now announcement, Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in Oct. 2022. The record features many of the Miss Americana star’s latest hits, including “Midnight Rain,” “Lavender Haze,” and “Bejeweled.” Many of her fans believe that she has been leaving clues to re-releasing her third album in several of her latest music videos. For example, in the video for “Bejeweled”, Swift hits a purple elevator button for the third floor, which is the same number that Speak Now is in her catalogue. The album cover art is also Swift in purple dress, which matched the button she pressed in the video. The last re-recorded album she released was, Red (Taylor’s Version), which she released in Nov. 2021.