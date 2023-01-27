Taylor Swift Immerses Herself In Nothing But Purple Water For Dreamy New ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift is busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour, but she’s still making sure to keep the content coming! At midnight on Jan. 27, she released the third music video from the Midnights album, which came out in October. The video was for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” and told the love story as sung by Taylor in the poppy song.

The video begins with Taylor laying in bed next to a hunky boyfriend. As she wakes and dances around in a t shirt and underwear, she conjures a cloud of purple haze around the 1970s style bedroom — complete with retro turntable and bedside flip clock. She then crawls through a living room covered in lavender flowers to step through a tube tv into….a galaxy of fish. And while it seems trippy, that’s because it’s meant to be — remember, we’re in a lavender haze.

The video’s most striking imagery, and one that may speak most to fans of Taylor’s striking style, is of the singer immersed in purple water — hair slicked back, lips deeply purple, and clothing-free body surrounded by lavender petals.

“Lavender Haze” is one of the many love songs for Joe Alwyn on Midnights. The album is a look back at some of the many sleepless nights throughout Taylor’s life, and some of those sleepless nights were inspired by falling in love with her current beau, who she’s been dating since 2016. Before Midnights came out, Taylor revealed that she heard the term “lavender haze” on an episode of Mad Men and was inspired to use it in a song.

“Lavender Haze” refers to the period when you’re falling deeply in love with someone. Taylor sings about what she went through with Joe when they first got together, which was during a time when she was receiving a lot of criticism in the public eye. “I’ve been under scrutiny, you handle it beautifully, all this s*** is new to me,” she sings in the first verse. In the chorus, Taylor sings about wanting to stay in the “lavender haze” period for as long as possible. In the second verse, she goes back to the idea that Joe was never fazed by what the public was saying about her. “I find it dizzying, they’re bringing up my history, but you weren’t even listening,” she croons.

Taylor previously released videos for two other Midnights tracks, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” but it’s been three months of waiting for this next installment to come out. Meanwhile, she’ll be hitting the road for her Eras tour at the end of March, and has been hard at work rehearsing for the show.

When Taylor celebrated her 33rd birthday in December, she also teased that she was spending the day in the studio with her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff. While she didn’t specify what project she was working on, fans are anxiously waiting the release of four more re-recorded albums from Taylor. In the “Bejeweled” music video, she dropped several hints that Speak Now would be the next re-recorded album to drop, but Taylor has not confirmed a release date at this time.