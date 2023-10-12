Beyonce Makes Surprise Appearance at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere: ‘An Actual Fairytale’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Talk about girl power. Beyoncé was one of the many stars who attended Taylor Swift’s glamorous Eras Tour movie premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on October 11. Taylor and Beyoncé got the chance to hang out after the premiere, and the “Cruel Summer” singer penned a heartfelt note about the “Crazy in Love” powerhouse showing up.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Taylor’s Instagram message began. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Taylor stunned at the premiere in a bright blue Oscar de la Renta gown. She rocked her signature red lip, of course. Beyoncé showed up to the Eras Tour movie premiere in a sleek black outfit, silver breastplate, and chic sunglasses. The two singers had the whole theater to themselves, and the “Halo” singer playfully threw a piece of popcorn at the cameras.

Just before the premiere, the “Cardigan” singer revealed that her Eras Tour concert film would be hitting theaters one day early on October 12. “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” she wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé just wrapped up her successful Renaissance global tour, while Taylor is currently on a break from her Eras Tour. She’ll be kicking off a new round of shows on October 18 in Miami. Knowing full well the impact of their tours, Bey and Tay have decided to bless us with concert films so we can experience all the epic moments over and over again.

Beyoncé and Taylor’s concert films have become two of the most highly-anticipated projects to see in 2023. Bey’s Renaissance concert film will be released in theaters on December 1. These two music juggernauts have managed to capture stages across the globe and the big screen as well.