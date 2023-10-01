Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Movie: What We Know About the Release Date, Behind-the-Scenes & More

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour is reportedly receiving the same treatment as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The “Single Ladies” artist’s 2023 worldwide performances will hit the big screen in a movie titled Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Queen Bey’s possible upcoming concert film!

What Will Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Movie Include?

The film, as reported by Variety and Deadline, is expected to include moments from her 2023 live concerts and a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the album. It was also reported that Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, could make a few cameo appearances.

The film is currently in talks to distribute to AMC Theatres. Rumors have swirled that the “Halo” singer shot scenes for the film in her hometown, Houston, Texas, at the end of September. However, Beyoncé has not publicly confirmed whether the project was greenlit.

When Will Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Be Released?

The outlets reported that the projected released date for Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour is December 1 — the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Fellow singer-songwriter Taylor is releasing her epic 2023 tour film on October 13. The outlets report that Beyoncé is expected to sign a movie deal that is similar to the “Cruel Summer” artist’s production. Since Bey is reportedly speaking with AMC Theatres instead of a studio, she is expected to earn more than 50 percent of the box office proceeds.

Beyoncé’s fanbase — known as the Beyhive — isn’t too shocked about the movie news since the pop star’s tour was a massive hit this year. Just like Taylor’s Eras tour, countless celebrities were spotted in the crowds throughout Queen Bey’s tour. Famous young couples such as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and Tom Holland attended a few concerts.

According to several outlets, Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour earned over $460 million worldwide, which is now the highest-grossing world tour achieved by a female music artist. As for Taylor, she earned around $300 million.

Since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour wasn’t announced until late August, several films had to move their theatrical premieres to later dates. Among the most popular affected productions were Blumhouse’s highly anticipated horror The Exorcist: Believer, the Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

It is currently unclear whether or not Beyoncé’s potential movie will impact other future films.